Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 249,441 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $15,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 240.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,329,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 72.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,707,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $667,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,911 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 153.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,941,000 after acquiring an additional 510,159 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at $28,875,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at $27,693,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $29.29 on Friday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $93.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.34.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 323.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APPS. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

