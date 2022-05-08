Digitalcoin Price Down 26.2% Over Last 7 Days (DGC)

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 32.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $144,048.47 and $22.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,716.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,463.50 or 0.07306524 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.07 or 0.00273083 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00015975 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $258.93 or 0.00767967 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $216.21 or 0.00641258 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00078119 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005813 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,839,608 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

