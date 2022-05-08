Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 17,172 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,790,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,172 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.10% of Loews worth $161,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Loews by 1.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Loews by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Loews by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE L opened at $64.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.22. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.35 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 11.46%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Loews in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Loews news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 1,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $80,825.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $185,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,042. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

