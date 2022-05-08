Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 263,910 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,328,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 263,910 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $163,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $62.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $60.35 and a 12 month high of $83.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 18.05%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.94 per share, with a total value of $619,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,311,325 shares in the company, valued at $81,223,470.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

