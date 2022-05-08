Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 51,337 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,913,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,337 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.46% of Comerica worth $166,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Comerica by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,118,000 after acquiring an additional 237,136 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica stock opened at $81.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $102.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.90 and its 200 day moving average is $90.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Compass Point raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.95.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

