Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 335 ($4.18) target price on the stock.

DLG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.12) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.50) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 306 ($3.82) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays cut Direct Line Insurance Group to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 349 ($4.36) to GBX 323 ($4.03) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 328.78 ($4.11).

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 236 ($2.95) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 265.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 279.57. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 231.10 ($2.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 319.40 ($3.99).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 15.10 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is a boost from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.93%.

In related news, insider Neil Manser sold 27,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.42), for a total value of £74,911.60 ($93,581.01).

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

