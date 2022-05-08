DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH traded down $5.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.22. The stock had a trading volume of 13,288,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,729. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.73. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in DISH Network by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 916,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,723,000 after purchasing an additional 121,704 shares during the period. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on DISH Network from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

