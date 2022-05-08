Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.14

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 91983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

DHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00. The company has a market cap of $521.00 million, a P/E ratio of 1.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHC. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

