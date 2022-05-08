DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DLocal Limited is a technology-first payments platform enabling enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets. It operates principally in the Middle East, Latin America and Africa. DLocal Limited is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Get DLocal alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC raised DLocal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group raised DLocal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on DLocal in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised DLocal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of DLO stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. DLocal has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $73.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.90.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. DLocal had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.17 million. DLocal’s quarterly revenue was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DLocal will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 1,092.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Company Profile (Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DLocal (DLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.