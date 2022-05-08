Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Holdings Decreased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,087,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 133,035 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.75% of Dominion Energy worth $478,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 613,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,907,000. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 125,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 16,126 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

NYSE D traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $84.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,843,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,459. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.