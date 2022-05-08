Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. Dominion Energy also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.95-4.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on D. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.25.

Shares of D opened at $84.02 on Friday. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.57. The stock has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,539,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,490,000 after buying an additional 62,326 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 269.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 29,428 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 284,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,329,000 after purchasing an additional 24,964 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 156,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,229,000 after purchasing an additional 20,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

