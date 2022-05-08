Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Downgraded by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $440.04.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $341.79 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $335.30 and a 52-week high of $567.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.65). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,997,609,000 after acquiring an additional 215,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $923,878,000 after acquiring an additional 57,445 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $633,168,000 after acquiring an additional 99,482 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,141,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $640,466,000 after acquiring an additional 25,669 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,053,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $594,606,000 after acquiring an additional 48,963 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

