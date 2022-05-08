Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 38.91% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DFIN stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $857.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.98. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $52.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Several research firms have weighed in on DFIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $625,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

