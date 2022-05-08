Donut Market Cap Tops $186,888.21 (DONUT)

Donut (DONUT) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Donut has a market capitalization of $186,888.21 and approximately $2,192.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Donut has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 1,971,049.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.10 or 0.00272698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.16 or 0.00188831 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.50 or 0.00543332 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00039060 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68,566.87 or 1.98693905 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

