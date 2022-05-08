Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

NASDAQ DMLP opened at $26.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.10. Dorchester Minerals has a 52-week low of $14.58 and a 52-week high of $27.52. The stock has a market cap of $993.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 63.57% and a net margin of 75.11%. The business had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.754 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.23%. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 125.31%.

In related news, COO Bradley J. Ehrman acquired 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $30,146.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama acquired 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.58 per share, with a total value of $47,808.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 33,619 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $10,098,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,288 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the period. 18.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

