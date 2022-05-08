Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

DMLP opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average is $22.10. Dorchester Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $14.58 and a fifty-two week high of $27.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 75.11% and a return on equity of 63.57%.

In other news, COO Bradley J. Ehrman bought 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $30,146.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama acquired 1,945 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.58 per share, for a total transaction of $47,808.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 33,619 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 4.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 397,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

