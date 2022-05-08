DP Cap Acquisition Corp I’s (NASDAQ:DPCSU) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I’s (NASDAQ:DPCSU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, May 9th. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 9th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of DPCSU stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $10.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPCSU. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Advent Capital Management DE bought a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $504,000.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses its search on operating in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

