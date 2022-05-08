DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.97

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.97 and last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 1620433 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DKNG. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on DraftKings from $51.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded DraftKings to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.24.

The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average is $25.87.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. The business had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 199,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $4,033,381.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $5,266,460.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

