Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Shares Up 2.2%

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Rating) shares rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 22,801 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 42,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59.

Get Drone Delivery Canada alerts:

Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAKOF)

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.