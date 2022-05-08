Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 90.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,116 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Dropbox by 566.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,529,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,679,000 after buying an additional 1,300,119 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $666,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 175,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 63,667 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Dropbox by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 229,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DBX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

Shares of DBX opened at $21.14 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. Dropbox had a net margin of 16.66% and a negative return on equity of 202.00%. The company had revenue of $562.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $58,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $264,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,778. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

