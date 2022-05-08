DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Position Lessened by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,460,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,886 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $174,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 151,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on DTE shares. Citigroup raised their target price on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Edward Jones upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.64.

Shares of DTE stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.68. 1,204,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.59. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $107.38 and a twelve month high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.23. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $74,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

