Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ducommun from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Ducommun from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ducommun from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Ducommun alerts:

DCO stock opened at $50.15 on Wednesday. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $58.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $603.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.57 and a 200 day moving average of $48.48.

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Ducommun had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 21.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ducommun will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 5,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $288,437.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,038.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $79,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,580 shares of company stock valued at $791,462. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ducommun by 67.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ducommun during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ducommun by 6.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in Ducommun during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ducommun during the third quarter valued at $342,000. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun (Get Rating)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.