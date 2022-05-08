DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,012,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,639 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.38% of DuPont de Nemours worth $162,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 203.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $65.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.22. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.35 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.98.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.15%.

DD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.94.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

