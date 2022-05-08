Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $247.11 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) will post $247.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $246.00 million to $250.00 million. Dynatrace posted sales of $196.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year sales of $923.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $922.90 million to $926.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dynatrace.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

DT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Dynatrace from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 1,585 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $68,931.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell acquired 2,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,131 shares of company stock valued at $397,957 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,570,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,268,000 after purchasing an additional 417,094 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,810,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,038,000 after purchasing an additional 476,189 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,768,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,363,000 after purchasing an additional 28,954 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,880,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,297 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DT stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.64. 7,623,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,953. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $33.77 and a 12-month high of $80.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.60.

About Dynatrace (Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatrace (DT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.