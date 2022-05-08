Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Issues Earnings Results

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 115.98% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

Dynavax Technologies stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.94. 3,382,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,119. Dynavax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

DVAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other news, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $877,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO David F. Novack sold 41,862 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $442,481.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,527. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 176.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,462 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $10,553,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 172.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 106,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,914,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,938,000 after acquiring an additional 101,297 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 206.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 91,832 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

