Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Issues Earnings Results

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 115.98% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.
Dynavax Technologies stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.94. 3,382,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,119. Dynavax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
DVAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 176.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,462 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $10,553,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 172.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 106,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,914,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,938,000 after acquiring an additional 101,297 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 206.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 91,832 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Dynavax Technologies (Get Rating)
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.