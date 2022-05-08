Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 115.98% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

Shares of DVAX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.94. 3,382,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,119. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Dynavax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $877,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Burgess sold 21,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $227,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,496 shares of company stock worth $1,801,527 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 406.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About Dynavax Technologies (Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.