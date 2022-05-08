Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 115.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

DVAX traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,382,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,119. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.44. Dynavax Technologies has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Justin Burgess sold 21,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $227,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $877,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,527 over the last 90 days. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 18.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 406.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.