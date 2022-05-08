E Automotive (TSE:EINC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.75

E Automotive Inc. (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$10.75 and last traded at C$10.75, with a volume of 8336 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EINC shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on E Automotive from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. ATB Capital increased their price objective on E Automotive from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on E Automotive from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on E Automotive from C$28.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price target on E Automotive to C$21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.50.

The company has a market capitalization of C$581.38 million and a PE ratio of -10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.80.

E Automotive Inc provides digital auction and retailing platform for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. The company operates its platforms under the EDealer and EBlock brands. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry.

