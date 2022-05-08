E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SSP traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.39. The company had a trading volume of 678,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,690. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average of $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. E.W. Scripps has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $23.61.

In other E.W. Scripps news, EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Perschke sold 3,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $65,808.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,058 shares of company stock worth $378,128 over the last ninety days. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 264.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 71,195 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 17.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 47,294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,624,000 after acquiring an additional 9,988 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,046,000 after acquiring an additional 28,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Huber Research cut shares of E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

