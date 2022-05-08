Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EMN. Bank of America downgraded Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating and issued a $114.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of EMN stock opened at $105.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

In other news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.0% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.5% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.