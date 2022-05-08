eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,705 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in eBay were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,861,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in eBay by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,200,794 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $292,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,405 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,080,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in eBay by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,351,756 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $156,392,000 after acquiring an additional 573,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in eBay by 1,588.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 575,372 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,262,000 after acquiring an additional 541,299 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $48.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.00. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.03 and a 12-month high of $81.19.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.16%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. Barclays decreased their price objective on eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on eBay from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.76.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

