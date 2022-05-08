Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD opened at $235.82 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APD. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.40.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

