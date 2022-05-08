Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 4,100 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on APTV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.65.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $101.84 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $94.75 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.27 and a 200 day moving average of $141.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

