Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 6,449 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,695 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,212,852,000 after purchasing an additional 563,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,273,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,022,918,000 after purchasing an additional 345,492 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $577,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $482,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $76.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.58 and a 200 day moving average of $98.49. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $73.38 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.46.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

