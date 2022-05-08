Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 113.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,236 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 45.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 861,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after buying an additional 267,170 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 5.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,744,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,813,000 after buying an additional 87,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.32.

MU opened at $70.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.32. The company has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

