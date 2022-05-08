Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of ITW stock opened at $209.27 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.25 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.79 and its 200 day moving average is $224.94. The company has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.64.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.