Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,158,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,107 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $938,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $1,470,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 24,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

NYSE OC opened at $94.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.46 and its 200-day moving average is $91.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $79.35 and a 12-month high of $109.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

