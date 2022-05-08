Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $2.36 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,833 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.21.

NYSE:ALL opened at $130.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.98.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 28.48%.

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

