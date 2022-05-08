Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $2.58 Million Stake in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,600 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,600 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 3,548.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 18.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

BSAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Santander-Chile in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

NYSE:BSAC opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $710.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.48 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Research analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.909 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.29%.

About Banco Santander-Chile (Get Rating)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

