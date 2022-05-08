Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SBB Research Group LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $492,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 11,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALB opened at $242.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $152.58 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 66.39%.

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. HSBC raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.67.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

