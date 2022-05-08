Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $3.41 Million Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 10,439 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 490.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,219,000 after buying an additional 8,209 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RACE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($268.42) price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.20.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $197.86 on Friday. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $178.87 and a 12-month high of $278.78. The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.96 and a 200-day moving average of $233.65.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $1.362 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

