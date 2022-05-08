Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,418,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,090,000 after acquiring an additional 196,246 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,615,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,967,000 after acquiring an additional 412,440 shares in the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth $175,624,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,077,000 after acquiring an additional 117,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,328,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,209,000 after acquiring an additional 303,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $1,614,936.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $117.59 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.40 and a 12-month high of $140.04. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.84.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.55.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

