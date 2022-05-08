Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Cummins by 2.4% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 5.0% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.27.

In other news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total transaction of $58,436.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total transaction of $646,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,348 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,117 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI opened at $201.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.47.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

