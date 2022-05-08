Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments America Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 48.1% in the third quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 78,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,712,000 after purchasing an additional 25,614 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1,947.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,145,000 after acquiring an additional 166,327 shares during the period. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth $2,246,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total transaction of $646,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total transaction of $58,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,348 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,117 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.27.

NYSE CMI opened at $201.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.47.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

