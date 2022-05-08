Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 1,141 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $155.27 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $151.21 and a one year high of $405.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.10 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.53.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $383.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Snowflake from $435.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.55.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

