Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,026 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,722 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,561,878 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $286,437,000 after buying an additional 280,765 shares during the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $589,000. Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Intel by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 33,646 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $44.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.29. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 22,125 shares of company stock worth $991,265. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

