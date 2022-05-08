Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,664,000 after acquiring an additional 107,357 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,450,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of ROP opened at $439.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $461.86 and a 200 day moving average of $464.48. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $417.54 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.