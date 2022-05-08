electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. electroCore had a negative net margin of 283.37% and a negative return on equity of 55.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

ECOR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 960,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,042. The company has a market cap of $27.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.04. electroCore has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in electroCore by 222.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in electroCore by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 22,112 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in electroCore in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in electroCore by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 489,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 27,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in electroCore by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 95,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 38,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

ECOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of electroCore in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on electroCore from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

