Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Receives C$64.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$64.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Emera from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Emera to C$60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. CSFB upped their price target on Emera from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Emera from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

TSE EMA opened at C$62.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.64. Emera has a 12-month low of C$55.59 and a 12-month high of C$65.23.

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.43 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.2399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.84%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

