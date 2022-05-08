Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.0% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 25,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 40.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,478,000 after acquiring an additional 42,348 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 54.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.26.

EMR stock traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $88.01. 3,262,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,028. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $83.42 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

